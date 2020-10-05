BIKI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, BIKI has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $10.56 million and $1.29 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT.

Buying and Selling BIKI

