Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches Market Cap of $40,007.76

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $40,007.76 and approximately $969.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00265661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01518790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165607 BTC.

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,404,185 tokens.

The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

