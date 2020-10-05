BitCoen Market Cap Reaches $50,153.51 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $50,153.51 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.01278238 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,026.50 or 1.12463665 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.