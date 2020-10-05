Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.0118

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $7,088.73 and approximately $72,915.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00296114 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012810 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007786 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

