Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $655,389.70 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.72 or 0.05088305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032833 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.