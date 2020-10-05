Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Tops $58,794.75 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 84.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $58,794.75 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00618713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.