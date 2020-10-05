Bitcore Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,693.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.03285087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.02062683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00428112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01001441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00618713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047667 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,426,607 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,648 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

