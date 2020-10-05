BitDegree Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $426,019.26 and approximately $41.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

