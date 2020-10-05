BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 8.2% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $23,576.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.01006745 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000479 BTC.

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 286,522,524 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

