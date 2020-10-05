BlockStamp (BST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.45 million and $423.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,082,141 coins and its circulating supply is 26,539,175 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.