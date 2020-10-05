BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $269,313.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05081922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032914 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

