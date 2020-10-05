BNP Paribas Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $52.12 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

