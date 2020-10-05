Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 488,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,703,316. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.