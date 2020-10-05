BOOM Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $9,047.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.01508123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00164272 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,314,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,283,938 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

