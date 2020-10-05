Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. Boot Barn’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $5,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 381,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $1,742,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

