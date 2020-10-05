Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boralex traded as high as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 210564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.5181041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

