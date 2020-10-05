BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BOSTON OMAHA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.03.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 5.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 726,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

