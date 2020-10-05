BQT Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $752,009.24 and approximately $1,334.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05081922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032914 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

