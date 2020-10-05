Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,329 shares of company stock valued at $252,302,232. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.84 on Monday, reaching $365.67. 85,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

