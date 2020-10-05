Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Sells $975,346.36 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total value of $2,229,484.58.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86.

On Thursday, July 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $356.83 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

