Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

