Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $301.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.98 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $329.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,012.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.03. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,286. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

