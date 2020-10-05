Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. James River Group posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 938.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $45.40. 3,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

