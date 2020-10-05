Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $2.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.37. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. 32,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,607. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

