Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Workiva also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,548 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 484,624 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 291,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 111.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $13,169,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. 8,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.