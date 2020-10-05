Brokerages Set Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

