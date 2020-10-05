Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.33

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.10. 1,794,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,640. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.7363785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

