Brokerages Set Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) PT at $13.00

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 333,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.