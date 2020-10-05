Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) PT at GBX 1,415.83

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,586 ($20.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.06 million and a PE ratio of 27.16. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

