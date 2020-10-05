Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €155.75

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €155.75 ($183.24).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €152.20 ($179.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,965 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a fifty-two week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €144.65 and its 200-day moving average is €104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.