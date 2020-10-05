Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT at $17.75

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on XFOR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,642 shares of company stock worth $298,887. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. AXA bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,022,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

