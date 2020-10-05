Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

