CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.48. CACI International posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,028. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CACI International by 31.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of CACI International by 101.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CACI International by 207.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.