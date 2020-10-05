CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,134.24

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 80.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $110,134.24 and approximately $20.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00265557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01512275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00164553 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

