Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $303.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

