Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CMD opened at $42.85 on Monday. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

