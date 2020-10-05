Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Reaches $447,153.23

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $447,153.23 and approximately $20,952.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

