Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.31

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.31 and last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 136124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.09.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades Inc will post 2.0299999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

