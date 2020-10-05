Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

CATB opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

