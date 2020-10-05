Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 231.7% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 711,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

