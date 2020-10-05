CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

CDK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 12,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

