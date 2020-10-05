Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $23.03 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

