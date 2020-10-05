Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.