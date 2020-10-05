Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $87,540.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centene stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 48.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after buying an additional 5,323,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 330.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after buying an additional 5,015,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.