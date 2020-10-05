Centrality Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05081922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,421,349 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

