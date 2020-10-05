Centric Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,689.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,484.72. 50,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,460. The company has a market cap of $1,013.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,540.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,409.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

