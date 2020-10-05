Centric Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 622,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of -580.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

