Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

OMC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.58. 71,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

