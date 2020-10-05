Centric Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $137,047,737. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.69. The stock had a trading volume of 230,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $398.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.