Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,848 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.45. 12,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

